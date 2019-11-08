CSI men's basketball team battling injures

The CSI men's basketball team is preparing for the Salt Lake Tournament, but they will be without two of their stars.

Maurice Barnett injured himself on a transition play at Scottsdale Community College when a defender reached in, breaking his hand.

The team's leading scorer at 20 points per game will miss two months. Spencer Roberts hasn't seen action yet, a Division I caliber center is battling an injury and could return in a couple of weeks.

But when healthy, these bigs could give teams some problems when playing together.

Meanwhile, Mike Hood, who's also averaging 20 points a game commented on the status of the team following a 1-1 start.

Hood said, "it showed us a lot of stuff we need to get better at, rather than stuff that we already knew we were good at, just little things that we have to fix on the defensive end, our rebounding and our offense will come period."

"The bright side is we do have guys ready to play, talented young men, ti will be a great opportunity for them, there is no excuse for this team. We'll face the challenge ahead of us," coach Jeff Reinert added.

CSI will face Western Nebraska on Friday, then Casper College on Saturday.