CSI men's basketball team ready to showcase new talent

The CSI men's basketball team is headed to the desert to open up the regular season.

Coach Jeff Reinert likes the nucleus and depth of the team, after playing scrimmages at a high level.

They included ones in Dallas, Salt Lake and at Northwest Nazarene University.

With 14 newcomers this year, Reinert claims they're a team the community can get behind and they put defense at the forefront.

Reinert said, "I think they're a physical group, I think Nehemi Kabeya is a kid that defends the rim at an elite level. When we play elite, national teams, Nehemi gives us a chance to be there. He's such a protector of the rim for us and gives us a chance to be successful."

The men battle Mesa Community College on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by Scottsdale Community College Saturday at 1 p.m.