CSI prepares for 44th Annual Intercollegiate Rodeo

The 44th Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo is this weekend at the Expo Center, and preparations began Monday.

Shaun Mentaberry tells KMVT how he prepares for the rodeo. (Source: KMVT)

Preparing for a rodeo is no small task, and the College of Southern Idaho is getting ready for Friday and Saturday night.

"Obviously everything in the Expo Center is portable, get the arena set up, get the bleachers moved in," said Steve Birnie, the head rodeo coach. "Last night, we got some decorations done, hang all the banners, practicing today, tomorrow, Thursday we will have a little rehearsal for our opening."

College rodeo athletes from across the country will be in the Magic Valley this weekend to compete.

"It’s probably one of the best college rodeo’s that there is as far as production," Birnie said. "We put on a show; they get to come out and see the college kids here at CSI and also some of the best rodeo athletes in the country that are going to come from other schools in our region."

For the athletes, taking care of their animal is almost as important as taking care of themselves

"You are nothing without your horse," said Shaun Mentaberry, the president of the rodeo team. "You got to take care of your horse, just like you take care of yourself. When you are playing football, wrestling, it’s physical on you, but it’s very physical on your horse as well."

And he says that the best way to get through the nerves at the rodeo is to try not to think about it.

"I try and just go over what we do in practice, things that went really well in practice, you know, things that felt really good in practice," Mentaberry said. "I try not to think about other things going on, all the other noise, just get tunnel vision to what you are trying to do."

The rodeo is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at the Expo Center.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.