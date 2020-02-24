CSI prepares to host Region 18 Tournament

The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team is riding a six-game win streak headed into the Region 18 Tournament.

During that stretch, CSI beat the Scenic West Athletic Conference co-champs, salt lake on two occasions and USU Eastern once last week.

CSI is hosting both the men and women's tourney this weekend, starting on Thursday. But the home teams don't play until Friday evening.

The Golden Eagles open with the Eagles, a team they feel they've figured out by now.

"Sophomore night I really liked that we . In the beginning I was so emotional because I am that kind of person,"explained sophomore Petra Farkas. "But I had to focus on the game and I'm so happy all that all of the three sophomores that could play stepped up nicely."

Allie Thayne, a sophomore added, "and I think we have one of the best fanbases in the whole conference, our fans are great for us and not so great for the other teams, so we have a lot of things going for us."

CSI opens the tournament with USU Eastern Friday at 5:30.

Meanwhile, the men's team is also the third seed entering the tournament after beating USU Eastern last Thursday.

The one issue facing the men could be depth in their post players.

Nehemie Kabeya, the team's leading rebounder has the flu and Sebastian Reynoso is currently out Monday on concussion protocol.

But Coach Reinert likes where they're at as the postseason begins.

"Locked in at clutch moments and make plays and execute plays.

I feel like were ready to roll," Stevie Smith said.

Reinert said, "when you get to the bigger games, your rotation gets tighter anyhow, I like where we're at and I think we have a chance."

The men will face Snow College Friday at 7:30.