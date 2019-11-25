CSI routs Treasure Valley as six post in double-figures

Petra Farkas and Taylia Stimpson both had 15 points, while Jordan Todd added another double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds and the College of Southern Idaho routed Treasure Valley on Monday, 97-61.

Allie Thayne scored 13 points and Jalen Calendar chipped in 12 points.

Hannah Broyles came off the bench for the Chukars to lead them in scoring with 14 points. Lillie Smith added 12 and both Lilly Kelly and Sami Jessop scored 10 each.

CSI never trailed and led 44-30 at the break, before erupting for a 31 point third quarter.

The Golden Eagles last played the Chukars in Ontario on December 18, 2018 and fell 68-61.

Next up?

The ICCU Tournament.

They host Pierce College on Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by South Plains College on Saturday.