CSI runner signs with Dixie State

Abdelgadir Mohamed has just signed with Weber State University.

The Canyon Ridge High School graduate took fourth overall at the NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships this year.

"Signing with Weber was a dream that came true to me," Mohamed said. "I would not have done it without my family, friends and coaches.

The distance runner also competed on the men's distance relay team that placed eighth.

"He still has so much more to accomplish with running and it will fun to follow him the next few years. He will be missed next year at CSI but can't wait to see what the future holds for him," said CSI head coach Lindsey Anderson.