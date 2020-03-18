CSI runners on placing at nationals, canceled season

A pair of hometown heroes earned top ten finishes for CSI, at the recent national track championships.

Abdelgadir "Kieta" Mohamed and Jenny Schenk took fourth place in the 800 meters at the NJCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships earlier this month.

The Canyon Ridge graduate finished with a time of 1:54 in the men's race, while Schenk, a graduate of Twin Falls, completed the feat in 2:17.

Mohamed just took a visit to Weber State University where he might continue his education and Schenk has committed to Utah Valley University.

Both were surprised at how well they did at nationals.

CSI cross country and long distance track coach Lindsey Anderson said about Schenk, "she came off a really strong cross country season which was huge for her, she was never a huge cross country runner, she was a track runner in her eyes, to see him get on the track and light up has been awesome." On Mohamed, "he's been so fun and willing to take some risks in some areas and conservative in other areas."

Schenk said, "it definitely was a breakthrough season, can't be disappointed with how it went." "At nationals, running the mile and the 800 that close together was difficult, but I was definitely happy with the outcome," she added.

Mohamed added, "I felt like I could have gone faster at nationals, I felt I could save it for outdoor, but not anymore!"

The outdoor season would have started next week, which cuts off two months of competition for these kids.

"I was really looking forward to this outdoor season and to have it cut short like that and the transition from face-to-face classes to online just isn't my thing," Mohamed explained.

Schenk said, "hard to deal with, but it's alright, I've got things coming, it's definitely sad to goodbye to athletics at CSI."

"Athletes who have currently been offered scholarships and signed letters of intent and everything, those same scholarships may be affected just because if a four-year school does have some seniors returning and some of those scholarships go back to those seniors, I don't know, we'll see in a few weeks, a few months" Anderson said.