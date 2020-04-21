CSI runners sign with Dixie State University

Three CSI runners are taking their talents together to Dixie State University.

Andrew Allen, Brian Schulz and Madison Flippence have all signed with the St. George, Utah school.

The trio competed in the NJCAA Indoor National Championships as well as the NJCAA Cross Country Championships this past year.

We hear from Schulz and Flippence on their favorite memories of being a Golden Eagle.

Schultz said, "going to natty's (nationals) with the team, all the longer trips were great, every day at practice, it seemed like something new was going to be funny." "Just all the bonding moments with the team, all the long miles, all the hard workouts, I feel like that stuff is going to be with me forever."

"My favorite memory was being able to see my progression at CSI and see what Coach Anderson was capable of doing, that was quite amazing I would say," Flippence added.

Dixie State is moving up to the Division I level this summer, becoming a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

They're leaving the Rocky Mountain Conference, ending their Division II status.