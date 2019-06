The CSI Men's Basketball team signed a standout basketball player from Seattle.

6'4" forward Maurice Barnett averaged a whopping 26.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for Franklin High School.

Barnett earned all-state honors this past season and last year earned Metro Defensive Player of the Year.

Coach Jeff Reinert said he was two votes away from being the MVP of the Metro League and led the city of Seattle in scoring.