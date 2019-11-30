CSI smokes Pierce Community College

The College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball team shot 47% from the field and out-rebounded Pierce College 60-36 in the 96-40 rout.

Freshmen Taylia Stimpson and Karmelah Dean had big games. Stimpson posted a game-high 17 points, to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Dean finished the game with 12 points, eight steals and six assists.

Also in double-digits, Petra Farkas and Sierra Davis who each had 10 points.

Now CSI gears up for No. 2 South Plains College on Saturday, tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m.