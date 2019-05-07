CSI standout headed to Idaho State

ISU head coach Ryan Looney tweeting out the news Monday that Brayden Parker and Tarik Cool of Lane Community College are joining the team this fall.

Parker met Looney last week and really liked him off the bat.

The Preston native earned first-team all Scenic West Conference honors last year, after averaging 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

He originally signed with the Bengals in high school, but then went to CSI for a year. His decision whether or not to attend ISU for his sophomore campaign pended on who would replace Bill Evans at the helm.

Then last week CSI head coach Jared Phay announced he was leaving to work for Looney and now Parker is leaving.

Cool meanwhile, averaged 22 points this year at Lane. He spent the 2017-18 year at Dixie State and redshirted from 2016-17.