CSI storms past Whatcom CC with big second-half performance

Five College of Southern Idaho players scored in double figures as the Golden Eagles shook off only a six point halftime lead and turned it into a 30 point victory.

Mike Hood led CSI with 21 points in the 87-57 victory. Stevie Smith added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Pocatello native Coleton Adamson had four three-pointers, contributing 12 points to the squad. Kendall McHugh had 10 points.

Deng Dut nearly had a triple-double, with 12 assists, 11 points and eight rebounds.

CSI, 7-3 overall, takes on Blue Mountain Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Blue Mountain fell to Treasure Valley earlier Friday on a last-second shot.