CSI upgrades training and weight rooms

The College of Southern Idaho has made upgrades to the training and weight rooms.

The training room took over the former media room, providing additional space for the staff. There are also two whirlpool tubs.

New logos, paint and diamond plates accentuate the weight room. The space available to athletes and the community, stresses a more open concept with less machines. Sometimes when teams come in to do circuit training, it gets crowded and they need a bigger area to lift.

CSI assistant athletic director Jacob Howell says the old room was dated, the paint was scuffed and no one enjoyed the mustard yellow walls.

"We want to have the best looking facilities we can in the country for junior college and we're proud of how it turned it out." Howell said. "Big thank you to the maintenance crew here at CSI they were able to bend metal and get it all installed, looking really nice and turned out better than we thought."

Private donations made this project possible, plus funds raised from the annual Fall Fest event.