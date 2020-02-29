CSI upsets USU Eastern, to play Salt Lake for Region 18 Championship

CSI women's basketball upset the co-champion USU Eastern in the Region 18 Tournament, 70-68.

Petra Farkas led the Golden Eagles with 16 points. She added seven rebounds and four steals.

Karmelah Dean produced 13 points.

Jordan Todd came off the bench and was a big presence inside, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds.

Taylia Stimpson posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and added five assists.

But the game would come down to the Eagles' final possession, Finley Garnett tips the pass, Minico graduate Taylia Stimpson scoops it up and

to hang on for the win.

Here's Karmelah Dean on pulling off the upset.

Dean said, "they have a lot of guards and we don't so it's kind of hard to defend for our posts, so we just had to play smart and try to out-rebound them and get inside."

CSI plays Salt Lake for the region title on Saturday at 5 p.m.