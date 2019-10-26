CSI volleyball falls to No. 5 Snow

CSI volleyball got off to a hot start, before Snow College took over.

The Badgers took down the Golden Eagles 15-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 on Thursday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference match-up.

CSI's Hannah Karrasch finished with a match-high 14 kills. She added five digs. Alyssa Curtis added 10 kills and four digs.

Sean Garvin posted 20 assists and 14 digs. Grace Nelson added 17 assists and eight digs. Taylor Burnham also had 14 digs. Defensively, CSI was led by Kylie Baumert with 24 digs. She added five assists.