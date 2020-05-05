CSI volleyball player signs with ISU

A College of Southern Idaho volleyball player is staying in the Gem State, as she has signed with Idaho State University.

Sean Garvin helped the Lady Golden Eagles win the NJCAA National Championship in 2018, their 12th in school history.

The setter averaged eight assists per set that year and nearly five this past season.

She's one of five so far from the sophomore class to sign a National Letter of Intent and three that are D-I bound.

The Bengals look to improve upon a 7-23 record in 2020.