CSI volleyball players ink with Division I schools

Two CSI volleyball players will finish out their collegiate careers at the Division I level.

Letarona Mose is taking her talents to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She helped the Golden Eagles win their 12th NJCAA National Championship in 2018.

The California native earned second-team honors this past fall, starting in 26 of CSI's 30 matches, averaging 1.92 kills and 1.05 blocks per set.

Mose had other offers, but ORU won her over because of her faith.

"I felt it was the best opportunity for me not only to play, but to get closer to God for myself and their volleyball program is amazing, they just got a new head coach, he's awesome, he's from Hawaii, they got a lot of Poly (Polynesian) girls and I feel like once I go in I won't feel like a stranger," Mose said.

Oral Roberts' mascot is also the Golden Eagle.

And Alexis Mareko is headed to the University of South Carolina Upstate, a member of the Big South.

The Hawaii native was also a big part of the national championship team her freshman year.

As a sophomore, she averaged 1.35 kills and 1.02 blocks per set, which ranked her second on the team and fourth in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Mareko played in all but one match during her career at CSI and helped the Golden Eagles to a 48-15 overall record.