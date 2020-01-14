CSI women's basketball looks to stay healthy down the stretch

The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team has dealt with more adversity this season than head coach Randy Rogers could remember.

They've sent nearly ten players to the doctor for either illness or injury.

At one point, the team was down to only nine healthy girls.

Their leading scorer, Macie Knapp just returned to the lineup after missing five games and she just dropped 26 points on Colorado Northwestern in last weekend's 91-51 rout and first conference win of the season.

Now the team prepares for an evenly matched Snow College team, whom they host on Saturday.

"Our upside is huge because of our health issues. You know we've played some of the better teams in the country really, really tough, but we have to beat a good team in my eyes," explained Rogers. "We've got 14, 15 wins, or whatever it is, but we haven't beaten a good team. Snow is a good team and it's a win we have to have at home."

Freshman CC Davis said, "we have a lot of posts on our team and they do as well. I think we're more talented in the post area so we can do more one on ones on them." "I think they have some really good shooters, but we just got our two best shooters back."

CSI and Snow tip off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the men at five.

