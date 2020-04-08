CSI women's basketball player earns All-American honors

You might remember how Mike Hood earned All-American status, well now a member of the women's team can join him.

Petra Farkas made the NJCAA honorable mention team for her play this past season.

She averaged a little more than 13 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.

The latter two led the conference totals.

The Colorado State commit told me she wanted to be an All-American before she left CSI.

"I remember when I first got there, I didn't even know what was an All-American and then I saw the wall where it says the kids and athletes, where they put out their names and I asked Coach Rogers if an international player could be an All-American," Farkas chuckled. "I know it's kind of funny, but I didn't know about it."

She's grateful for the support from the CSI coaches (both men's and women's), booster families and fans.

Farkas is the first All-American for the women's basketball team since Tiena Afu in 2018.