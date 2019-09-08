CSI women's basketball team looking to be more athletic in 2019

With 10 freshmen on the CSI women's basketball team, the squad is making adjustments and getting used to one another.

An athlete who was already a standout in this area before she stepped foot on campus, Taylia Stimpson.

The Minico High School graduate plays the game at a high speed and foreshadows passes with ease, she's thankful to work with teammates who either already play with that intensity or adapting.

Meanwhile, Petra Farkas represents one of the four returners hoping to make an impact this year for coach Rogers and Edwards.

"I feel like the biggest transition is speed and caliber of players. It's different when you have 14 people on your team who all can potentially start," Stimpson said.

Farkas explained, "all the sophomores are trying to keep paying attention and be a role model to them and really having fun. This is the third week and i really love them."

In one month from Thursday, the team will compete in Windsor, Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Jamboree.

