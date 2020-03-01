CSI's cold shooting night costs them Region 18 Championship

After the College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team upset USU Eastern on Friday, they couldn't find that rhythm against Salt Lake.

The Golden Eagles lost 70-51 in the Region 18 Championship.

CSI shot just 28% from the field for the game, while the Bruins couldn't miss, hitting 48% of their shots.

Taylia Stimpson led the Golden Eagles with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Finley Garnett finished with 11 points.

Both Stimpson and Petra Farkas were named to the Region 18 All-Tournament Team.

CSI finishes its season with a record of 22-9 overall.