Caldwell stuns Jerome in overtime to defend 4A state championship

Jerome Boys Soccer seeking its first title since 2013, trying to dethrone the reigning state champion, Caldwell.

First half, Caldwell gets on the board, Clay Walton with the beautiful no-look pass to Damian Argnello who heads it in, cougars get on the board.

Jerome with chances to equalize, but Luis Martinez's shot just wide, same score headed into the second half.

Nine minutes in and Baldomero Sandoval tries to head the pass in, but to no avail and Ubaldo Palacios comes from behind to score, match tied at one, same score at the end of regulation.

We go to sudden death. Jerome going for it, but Caldwell clears it away.

And then Jerome is penalized, Eric Lozano with the opportunity to score on a free kick, A perfectly placed kick that Jerome keeper Mervin Ruiz cannot do anything about, as the Cougars go back to back with the 2-1 victory.

Jerome just unable to capitalize on Caldwell errors.

We hear from Coach Jacob Wood now.

Wood explained, "I love those boys and I'm proud of them, they left everything they had on the field, they everything they could to bring home the trophy and unfortunately we just came up a little short."

The Tigers will lose just four seniors from this year's state runner-up team.

OTHER SCORE:

Meanwhile, Canyon Ridge falls to Emmett, 3-2 in the consolation championship.