Canyon Ridge activities director resigns

The activities director at Canyon Ridge High School has announced his resignation from the position.

Lonnie Ahlquist has requested that he can be reassigned to a classroom position at the high school.

He shared this statement with his coworkers earlier this week, "I appreciate the thoughts and concerns from everyone. I wanted to let everyone know that I am doing okay."

"Unfortunately, I have been unable to effectively manage my stress levels. I need to step away from my responsibilities to heal. Administration has been extremely supportive. I feel very fortunate to work for CRHS and our school district," Ahlquist added.

Ahlquist took over for Kim Wray in September of 2015. He was previously a math teacher at Canyon Ridge.

The letter will go before the board on Sept. 25.

