Canyon Ridge athlete signs with Yotes Track

The College of Idaho has attracted many Magic Valley athletes to the Caldwell school and one Canyon Ridge track star is the latest to sign.

Gage King signed Thursday in front of the team and numerous friends and family at Canyon Ridge High School.

He chose the Yotes over schools like Eastern Oregon and ISU. King prefers the atmosphere on campus and says it feels like home.

The Riverhawk will compete in the 110 hurdles and 400 meter hurdles in the college ranks.

The track season of course isn't over yet, and Canyon Ridge has big goals ahead.

King explained, "this spring we're hoping to bring home a state title this year, we've taken fourth place the past two years and we want to do a lot better than that." On accomplishing that goal, "we just have to fix a few things and we have a shot at state and the district title."

