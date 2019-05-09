Canyon Ridge falls to Pocatello in district playoffs

Canyon Ridge had a pretty decent year, considering the Riverhawks finished fourth in the Great Basin Ten standings and lasted this far in the District IV 4A playoffs.

The Riverhawks fell to the Indians of Pocatello, 11-1 in a battle of the third and fourth seeds.

Pocatello just needed five innings to get the job done and will get a rematch on Friday against Burley who upset the Indians earlier in the tournament. The winner of the game goes to state as the No. 3 seed from District IV.