Canyon Ridge football player signs NLI

The Great Basin Conference featured some tough talent this past season and another football player is signing his national letter of intent.

Canyon Ridge's River Osen signed with George Fox University over the weekend, a Division III school that competes in the Northwest Conference.

The family held a signing ceremony outside, so friends and neighbors could practice social distancing, also while celebrating.

Osen earned first team Great Basin West honors this past season for his work as a punter, wide receiver and defensive back. He also made the 4A all-state team as a defensive back.

He's been training and working out with his former teammate Louie Cresto who helped him realize his dream. He also included him in the group in wanted to thank.

"I want to thank my mom and dad, my cousin, my aunt and uncle for giving me opportunities to go up to Boise on the weekends to work out with Shane Williams Rhodes and Armand Nance and Louie Cresto, for putting me in the position to get looked at for colleges, he did it and then he showed me how to do it and that's how I got looked at," Osen explained.

The Bruins look to improve upon a 5-5 season in 2020.

Osen also had an offer from Southern Virginia.

We also surprised the teen with the news that he won a $1,500 scholarship from Jersey Mike's.