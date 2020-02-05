Canyon Ridge football player signs with Oregon

For the first time in the history of Canyon Ridge, a football player is headed straight out of high school to a Division I FBS program.

Louie Cresto signed with the University of Oregon as a preferred walk-on in front of the student body.

Cresto had interest from Idaho schools, but the Ducks were the epitome of what he wanted for his college experience.

He also ended up cancelling his visit to Weber State.

About this time last year he spoke with his father who played at Idaho State about the process of becoming a Division I recruit.

He changed his diet, put on about 50 to 60 pounds and attended camps.

The one that may have caught the eye of the Ducks, the Northwest Showcase in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Riverhawks football coach Sean Impomeni said, "he had the frame and I think that's what Oregon is excited about. He has the frame, but they can put more weight on him through quality nutrition and the work he's going to have to do this summer to play against PAC-12 athletes."

"So I took an official visit up there and I was blown away, it's Oregon, they have a great business program which is what I want to study, their facilities are amazing and it's the Ducks," Cresto explained.

Oregon defeated Utah for the PAC 12 championship last December, then beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl just a month ago.