Canyon Ridge graduate commits to nationally ranked JUCO team

A local player has committed to a top 25 junior college.

Casey Knaup of Canyon Ridge looks to take his talents to Feather River Community College in Quincy, California.

The catcher made the third-team all-conference list for the Great Basin Ten last season.

Feather River finished the regular season with the best record in the state and won their 12th Golden Valley Conference championship in the last 13 years.

The Golden Eagles hosted the regional playoffs for the 12th time in the last 13 years and finished with a 35-8 overall record.