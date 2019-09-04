Canyon Ridge hands Twin Falls its first loss, as twin brothers face off

For the first time in their lives, a pair of twin brothers coached against each other on Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge boys soccer coach Corey Farnsworth addresses his team before the match against rival Twin Falls.

Corey Farnsworth is the head boys soccer coach at Canyon Ridge, while his brother Carey, just got hired this year as the new coach at Twin Falls.

The Riverhawks and Bruins faced off for the first time this season, pitting these twins against each other.

This is something the men aren't used to. The trash talking began earlier this week, all in good fun, of course.

"Really we've always been on the same side, so it's going to be fun and exciting," exclaimed Carey. "We've been getting on each other's side and giving each other the business and stuff. It should be fun. I'm looking forward to a good game."

Corey added, "no bets per se, but he did promise me a KB Burrito if we won, we will see if that holds true at the end of the game."

Twin Falls entered the match undefeated on the season, about ten minutes into it, Sergio Varela with the free kick opportunity, the senior boots it, but blocked by the Riverhawks, they dodge a bullet.

Then Canyon Ridge sends it deep for Alimasi Jamari and he aims it for the left hand side of the net, over Ryker Waters' head for the score.

Canyon Ridge pulls off the upset, 2-0, handing the Bruins their first loss.

And yes, Corey got his burrito.

