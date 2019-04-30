Canyon Ridge runner signs with College of Idaho

Canyon Ridge runner Trajan Holtzen signed with the College of Idaho track program on Tuesday. The team of course was present in full force, plus his family and friends.

Holtzen, along with Sagar Bhattarai, Michael Cabello and Abdelgadir Mohamed won the 4A state title in the 4 x 400 relay last May.

He's the only one remaining on that team, but feels that his current counterparts Jason Aguayo, Mohamad Eidway and Mohamed Mohamed have stepped up to the challenge.

Holtzen plans to run the 400 and 800 at the College of Idaho. He's the second Riverhawk this month to sign with the Yotes, following in the footsteps of Gage King.

Canyon Ridge track coach Ben Benoit explained, "they work very hard in practice, they always ask for more to do, even if it's the same workout, they keep going, we have to send them home."

"I want to give a shout-out to my brother Ryker for always pushing me to be the best I can be," Holtzen explained. "Even though we do totally different events in track, he's distance and I'm middle distance. We always push each other in practice since we always practice together."

The college offers three minors and a major. He wants to at least minor in business and major in exercise science, in pursuit of a career in physical therapy.