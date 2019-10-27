Canyon Ridge state bound after win over Wood River

After losing their first four games, the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks won their last three out of five games to finish second in the west pod of the Great Basin Ten. This including a victory on Friday over Wood River, 40-18.

The Riverhawks got their first win this season against rival, Twin Falls.

Now Canyon Ridge (3-6) is headed to state, for a date with Bishop Kelly (6-2) later this week in the first round of the playoffs.

We'll update this story once a time and date have been announced.