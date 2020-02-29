Carey, Dietrich advance to 1A DII state tournament

Carey beat Lighthouse in the district championship and then Dietrich eliminated the reigning state champion in the second place game.

The Panthers lost a nine-point game to Lighthouse in the regular season. Carey edged the Lions, 47-43 in the district championship.

The Blue Devils had lost three prior meetings to the Lions, including a 30-point blowout at districts. But then on Friday, the Blue Devils escaped the district tournament with the final of Dietrich 62, Lighthouse Christian 56.

The Panthers are going to play the winner of Saturday's state play-in game next Thursday at Caldwell High School, tip-off slated for 1:15 p.m. Dietrich opens with Mackay at 8 p.m.