Carey crushes North Gem in first round of playoffs

After shoveling snow on Monday, the Carey Panthers prepared their field for the first round of 1A DII state playoffs.

An hour and a half of work turned into a team-building exercise.

Carson Simpson had three touchdowns to add to his single-season scoring record of 27 and Carey eliminates North Gem from contention, 58-6.

The Panthers had 357 total yards of offense with five different players scoring touchdowns.

The two-time defending state champion will face the winner of Murtaugh-Watersprings Christian next week in the quarterfinals.