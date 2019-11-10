Carey dominates against Murtaugh to advance to 1A DII semi-final

Carey defeated Murtaugh with ease on Friday, 56-14.

Panthers stats: Carson Simpson recorded 16 carries for 118 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter Smith added 144 yards passing and one touchdown. Hunter Smith had three interceptions and one fumble recovery. Dallin Parke and Brigham Parke were the leading tacklers with 15 tackles apiece.

Photos and video courtesy of: John Peck, Carey Schools

Carey (9-1) will face Garden Valley (7-3) on Friday, November 15 at Eagle High School, kick-off slated for 6 p.m.