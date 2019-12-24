Carey player, Lighthouse coach honored on all-state team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The Idaho Statesman revealed the all-state team last week, an annual tradition for the Boise paper and many local faces highlight the various classifications.
A local coach and player did earn the top honors for the 1A D-II. Corey Holloway of Lighthouse Christian School is the Coach of the Year. His Lions finished the year with a championship and undefeated record after knocking off the two-time defending state champion, Carey.
Speaking of the Panthers, senior Carson Simpson is the 1A D-I Player of the Year. He ran for 1,826 yards and 38 touchdowns, adding 302 yards and four TD's receiving to score a program-record 298 points. He scored seven touchdowns against Garden Valley in the state semi-final.
1A DII FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
RB: Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian
WR: Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian
OL: Eli Cutler, Carey
OL: Karsten Brandsma, Lighthouse Christian
K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
1A DII FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Porter Larna, Carey
LB: Brigham Parke, Carey
LB: Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian
DB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
DB: Dallin Parke, Carey
P: Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen
1A DII SECOND TEAM
QB: Brady Power Jr. Dietrich
WR: Clay Silva So. Lighthouse Christian
TE: Brigham Parke Sr. Carey
OL: Adrian Gonzalez Jr. Carey
DL: Casper Block Sr. Lighthouse Christian
DL: Karsten Brandsma Sr. Lighthouse Christian
LB: Tyler Munsee Sr. Lighthouse Christian
1A DI FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Chandler Jones, Oakley
OL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River
1A DI FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Kade Toribau, Oakley
LB: Justin Schumann, Raft River
DB: Chandler Jones, Oakley
P: Josh Nyman, Oakley
1A DI SECOND TEAM
RB: Ethan Bernad Jr. Raft River
WR: Austin Cranney Jr. Oakley
WR: Justin Schumann Sr. Raft River
K: Beto Bobadilla Jr. Oakley
DL: Ryan Spaeth Jr. Raft River
LB: Robert Wybenga Jr. Oakley
2A SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
OL Dawson Osterhout Sr. Declo
3A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Shane Jennings, Gooding
WR: Colston Loveland, Gooding
3A FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
LB: Jared Conrad, Gooding
DB: Shane Jennings, Gooding
3A SECOND TEAM
RB: McKade Huft Sr. Kimberly
WR: Andrew Prince Sr. Gooding
OL: Cooper Pavkov So. Gooding
LB: AJ Garrell Sr. Kimberly
LB: Kurtis Adkinson So. Gooding
DB: Brett Bronson Jr. Kimberly
4A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
RB: Rylan Chandler, Minico
OL: Greyson Harwood, Minico
4A FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Louie Cresto, Canyon Ridge
4A SECOND TEAM
WR: Garrett Elison Sr. Jerome
OL: Dylan Quigley Sr. Twin Falls
K: Luis Gomez Sr. Burley
LB: Dawson Osterhout Jr. Minico
DB: River Osen Sr. Canyon Ridge