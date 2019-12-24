Carey player, Lighthouse coach honored on all-state team

The Idaho Statesman revealed the all-state team last week, an annual tradition for the Boise paper and many local faces highlight the various classifications.

A local coach and player did earn the top honors for the 1A D-II. Corey Holloway of Lighthouse Christian School is the Coach of the Year. His Lions finished the year with a championship and undefeated record after knocking off the two-time defending state champion, Carey.

Speaking of the Panthers, senior Carson Simpson is the 1A D-I Player of the Year. He ran for 1,826 yards and 38 touchdowns, adding 302 yards and four TD's receiving to score a program-record 298 points. He scored seven touchdowns against Garden Valley in the state semi-final.

1A DII FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

RB: Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian

WR: Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian

OL: Eli Cutler, Carey

OL: Karsten Brandsma, Lighthouse Christian

K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

1A DII FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Porter Larna, Carey

LB: Brigham Parke, Carey

LB: Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian

DB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

DB: Dallin Parke, Carey

P: Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen

1A DII SECOND TEAM

QB: Brady Power Jr. Dietrich

WR: Clay Silva So. Lighthouse Christian

TE: Brigham Parke Sr. Carey

OL: Adrian Gonzalez Jr. Carey

DL: Casper Block Sr. Lighthouse Christian

DL: Karsten Brandsma Sr. Lighthouse Christian

LB: Tyler Munsee Sr. Lighthouse Christian

1A DI FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Chandler Jones, Oakley

OL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River

1A DI FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Kade Toribau, Oakley

LB: Justin Schumann, Raft River

DB: Chandler Jones, Oakley

P: Josh Nyman, Oakley

1A DI SECOND TEAM

RB: Ethan Bernad Jr. Raft River

WR: Austin Cranney Jr. Oakley

WR: Justin Schumann Sr. Raft River

K: Beto Bobadilla Jr. Oakley

DL: Ryan Spaeth Jr. Raft River

LB: Robert Wybenga Jr. Oakley

2A SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

OL Dawson Osterhout Sr. Declo

3A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Shane Jennings, Gooding

WR: Colston Loveland, Gooding

3A FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

LB: Jared Conrad, Gooding

DB: Shane Jennings, Gooding

3A SECOND TEAM

RB: McKade Huft Sr. Kimberly

WR: Andrew Prince Sr. Gooding

OL: Cooper Pavkov So. Gooding

LB: AJ Garrell Sr. Kimberly

LB: Kurtis Adkinson So. Gooding

DB: Brett Bronson Jr. Kimberly

4A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

RB: Rylan Chandler, Minico

OL: Greyson Harwood, Minico

4A FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Louie Cresto, Canyon Ridge

4A SECOND TEAM

WR: Garrett Elison Sr. Jerome

OL: Dylan Quigley Sr. Twin Falls

K: Luis Gomez Sr. Burley

LB: Dawson Osterhout Jr. Minico

DB: River Osen Sr. Canyon Ridge

