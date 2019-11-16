Carey routs Garden Valley, to play for 1A DII state championship

Senior Carson Simpson produced 300 yards and seven touchdowns and two-time-defending state champion cruised to the 78-33 victory.

Simpson's seven touchdowns ties a school record he set in week eight against Murtaugh.

The Carey defense held the Wolverines scoreless in the second half.

On the Wolverines' first drive in the third quarter, Simpson intercepted the pass for the first touchdown of the night, it definitely sparked the defense. The Wolverines weren't executing plays, much less for more than 15 yards at a time, like what they did in the first half. Garden Valley would score before they even reached third down.

Covy Kelly had four touchdowns for Garden Valley.

Now the Panthers will face the winner of Kendrick/Lighthouse next week. The Lions and Tigers play Saturday at 3 p.m. at Holt Arena.