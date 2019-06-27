Carlson leads CSI Women's Rodeo to best finish ever

A CSI cowgirl is the first since 2013 to win a national championship.

Ashtyn Carlson took home the barrel racing title at the 2019 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

The last CSI female athlete to win a national title was Timmi Ward in 2013.

The Loma, Colorado native also helped the women finish as the Reserve Champion (second overall), the highest place ever for the team.

Carlson just got back into town after doing jury duty last week in her home state.

She never expected to ever win a title, just to be in the mix. This, considering she only made one short-go out of five this spring.

But then earned the title of All-around Reserve Champion for the Rocky Mountain Region.

And of course, boasting a 14.26 average at the national finals in barrel racing.

To have come this far in short time period, is something she never imagined possible. She's just a girl who loves to ride.

Carlson said, "this is my favorite nationals by far and it wasn't winning the national championship, that was just the cherry on top. But this national championship was so much fun because of all the competitors there and everyone there." '"Rodeo is such a humbling sport, like if my horse was to cripple out there, I guarantee I can find a horse that is running that someone would let me use. I met a lot of great friends from Nebraska and Kentucky, all over the place, and it was so much fun to meet those people and experience that," she added.

She plans to go pro this summer and transfer to a four-year university in the fall.

