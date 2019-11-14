Carpenter signs with CSI

You can't mention the success of Spartan hoops, without the discussing the contributions of Kasen Carpenter.

The 6'4" player is known for his abilities from long range, but he's also working on improving other aspects of his game.

Carpenter signed in front of his family and teammates, most of them he's played with since the fourth grade.

CSI coach Jeff Reinert told us that he expects his Idaho recruits to make impacts right away, instead of ride the bench.

Carpenter currently plays for former Division I coach, Brady Trenkle, who's getting him ready for the next level.

Carpenter added, "a big thing for me was close to home and I feel like Coach Reinert and the coaching staff at CSI can help me reach my full potential as a basketball player."

"Coach Reinert talked to me, he got into detail about what he was looking for, I said this kid is no question, I knew right away he was a perfect fit, me knowing junior college and how it works so well. He's a kid that can adapt to any system and that's a major plus," explained the Minico coach.

CSI basketball head coach Jeff Reinert said, "shooting can make up for a lot of sins, and you have to guard him from the perimeter, it spreads the floor a little more and it's a good fit that way."

The Spartans look to improve upon an 18-6 season in 2019.