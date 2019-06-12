Casper College hires former CSI men's assistant coach

Former CSI volunteer assistant coach Lester Stewart has received a promotion, at another school.

Casper College announced that Stewart will be a paid assistant coach.

Casper is coming off a 32-3 year, in which they won the Region IX Championship and advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament in Kansas. One of their losses was actually to CSI in the Scottsbluff tournament.

Stewart is excited to work for newly promoted head coach, Shawn Ggutting who was a longtime assistant.

At CSI, he ran the study hall for the Golden Eagles, worked on player development, on the floor coaching and spent time recruiting. He guided the 2017-18 team to Academic All-American status and a national runner-up finish.

"My time at CSI was great. I met some phenomenal people that I hope to continue building relationships with," he explained. "I hope the best for CSI, it's a wonderful place. I'm very fortunate I got my start in college coaching at CSI.

csi men's basketball head coach jeff reinert told me the school will be announcing the additions to the coaching staff very soon.