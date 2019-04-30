Castleford runner follows in footsteps of older sister

A Castleford track star and former state champion is headed off to the collegiate level.

Shawn Poulson signed with Hastings College on Thursday, an NAIA school in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Poulson won the 1A state title in the 110 high hurdles as a sophomore, took second as a junior and finished second as well in the 300 hurdles.

Right now as a senior, he's currently ranked second in the event and fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Going to Hastings, meant reuniting with a sibling.

Poulson explained, "my older sister Courtney, she went there to run track. She's a sophomore there. "She loved the school and gave me good information about it. The coach made me a good offer and it sounded like a good fit for me," Poulson added.