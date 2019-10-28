Century clinches District IV championship following win over Jerome; 4A roundup

Despite the rough loss to Century in the final game of the regular season, Jerome will host a state playoff game for the first time in 23 years.

The Tigers (6-3) host Hillcrest (5-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 34, Twin Falls 14: The Spartans wrap up the regular season with a convincing win over conference foe Twin Falls. Rylan Chandler ran for 253 yards and 4 TD's on 22 carries. Jarod Perry rushed for 2 TD's and 61 yards in the loss for the Bruins.

The Spartans (7-2) host Preston (5-4) later this week in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. A date and time have not been announced as of yet.

Pocatello 23, Burley 22