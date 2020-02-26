Century eliminates Twin Falls; 4A roundup

Twin Falls hosted Century in a loser-out game Tuesday night.

The Bruins defeated the Diamondbacks in their lone meeting earlier in the year.

It's mullet season and it's working for Eli Williams who drains his first three of the game.

Bruins answer immediately on the bucket by Haylen Walker. It's 5-2, Century.

Then Nick Swensen drives and gets the floater to go.

But the Diamondbacks follow that up with an 8-0 run.

Nice feed underneath to Jovan Sowell. It's 8-4 in favor of the visitors.

Later in the first, then Williams has another three pointer. Bruins down 10.

Century advances to the next round of the playoffs, eliminating the Bruins from contention, 57-49.

OTHER SCORE:

Century 64, Wood River 53: The Wolverines have been eliminated from the postseason.