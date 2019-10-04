Century overpowers Twin Falls

Nathan Manning had six touchdowns and 440 yards in Century's 42-17 rout of Twin Falls.

Twin Falls got to within four points in the third quarter, after a 28 yard touchdown pass by Nick Swensen to Emery Iradukunda. That made the score Century 21, Twin Falls 17.

But then the Diamondbacks scored 21 unanswered points.

Andrew Gunter had 235 receiving yards, to go along with two touchdowns for the Diamondbacks.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Century vs. Highland on Friday at Holt Arena, starting at 8:15, while Twin Falls goes to Mountain Home.