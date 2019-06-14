Changes made to Gridiron Dreams camp

Due to intense NFL commitments and work schedules, the Gridiron Dreams Football Academy has been moved until Saturday.

Officials apologized on Facebook and informed parents that many of these men are trying to make NFL rosters and attendance at mini-camps and workouts are mandatory.

But it's confirmed that Brett Rypien of the Denver Broncos, Arizona's AJ Richardson, Jabril Frazier from the New York Jets, Cedrick Wilson of the Cowboys and Ricky Tjong-a-Tjoe are coming.

They're expecting about 150 campers to attend and your child can as well.

We spoke to the organizer via Facetime Friday night about the importance of these athletes making time for these camps.

Mitch Bourner explained, "we have fresh talent, these guys all love to be at these camps to work with these kids and fly in during their busy schedules. They're here. "They just few in tonight, I just left the meeting with them they're excited to be here and part of Gridiron Dreams."

Registration begins at 9:15 am at Twin Falls High School if you haven't already registered.

Lunch will be provided and they'll hopefully have enough shirts if your child hasn't registered by now. Online registration is closed though.

The price for Saturday's camp is $35.