Cold shooting night dooms Filer

Josee Steadman set a new state record for most three-pointers in a game with five and the Snake River Panthers have advanced to the state championship with the 62-45 win over Filer.

Steadman scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Filer's shooting went cold after halftime, just 28% in the second half and 37% for the game. In comparison, Snake River shot 47% in the first half and 52 in the second half for 50% overall.

Three Wildcats scored in double figures, Kori Gartner with 15 points, Ella Fischer who had 12 and Alexis Monson added 10.

Filer looks to bounce back with Parma at 11 a.m. for third place.

Friday's Results

Game 5: Teton 61, Fruitland 39, Fruitland eliminated

Game 6: Sugar-Salem 75, Kimberly 32, Kimberly eliminated

Game 7: Snake River 62, Filer 45

Game 8: Timberlake 66, Parma 35

Saturday's Games

Game 9: Teton (19-9) vs. Sugar-Salem (22-2), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Filer (18-7) vs. Parma (20-3), 11 a.m.

Game 14: Snake River (15-10) vs. Timberlake (19-4), 3:50 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center