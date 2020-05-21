College coaches to participate in digital football clinic

The pandemic has brought about plenty of change in the sports world, especially for coaches.

Video chats and virtual meet-ups are becoming second nature.

This coming Saturday, there will be a free high school football digital coaches clinic.

Coaches from Boise State, the College of Idaho and Idaho State will be participating in a Zoom meeting and any Idaho football coach is invited to join.

Each college coach gets roughly an hour on the Zoom conference call and for Cameron Andersen of Gooding High School, he says it's a way to build relationships and grow as coaches and leaders.

"So one of the really good things is the opportunity to build and grow relationships that's come out of this because we have to look for positives in these situations." "I met with these guys from seven states, we've almost become a mafia, where we can share and trade information and we've grown as coaches to build relationships throughout this," Andersen explained.

if you decide to jump on, the sessions are spread throughout the day, starting at 8 am, with Gabe Franklin, a safeties and nickel coach for BSU, ending with Chandler Jones, the wide receivers coach at C of I.

For the Zoom password, contact Gooding head coach, Cameron Andersen at cameron.andersen@goodingschools.org or (208) 421-4268.