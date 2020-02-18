College of Idaho breaks school record, wins 19th straight game

The College of Idaho just broke a 65-year old program record by extending their win streak to 19 games.

The Yotes dismantled Northwest College Saturday night, 87-66, moving to 25-3 overall, 18-0 in conference.

The outing also marked Senior Night and the trio of these players, 2019 first team All-American Talon Pinckney, leading scorer Nate Bruneel and Jake Bruner have all played major roles in this team's success.

The latter is actually winningest player in Yotes history, Bruner, a prairie high school graduate is 106-24 in his career as a Yote. Pinckney is one game behind him.

But on Saturday, it wasn't even these stars who did most of the scoring, but sophomore Jalen Galloway and junior Ricardo Time.

That's the thing with this team, eight different players have led the team in scoring this season.

Colby Blaine, the College of Idaho head men's basketball coach isn't planning to rest any of the guys at this point in time.

"Load management is a big term in the NBA these days, but we don't foresee trying to rest anybody, we always want to play our games like we are going to do down the stretch, but the hope if you can get up in the games and play some of our younger guys and role guys so they can get some experience," Blaine said.

Bruner added, the "coaching staff just keeps us focused on one game at a time, we take it one practice at a time actually, we'll enjoy this one, we'll watch film on Monday and then get ready for our next opponent."

The Yotes close out the regular season with road games this week at Northwest Christian and Corban on Friday and Saturday, respectively.