College of Idaho commit honored as Great Basin 10 Player of the Year

A Wood River High School senior has been selected as the boys basketball player of the year for the Great Basin Ten Conference.

College of Idaho commit Johnny Radford averaged 20 points per game over the course of his varsity career.

He holds three school records; career scoring with 1,393 points, the single season record of 597 points after averaging 27 points a game this season and the single game scoring record, when he had 51 points in a playoff game.

Radford also earned a spot in the statewide all star game, but those games have now been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus.

FULL LIST

Boys Basketball:

Player of the Year: Johnny Radford Sr. Wood River HS

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones Preston HS

First Team:

1. #0 Ty Hyde Sr. Preston HS

2. #15 Jace Whiting Sr. Burley HS

3. #5 Kasen Carpenter Sr. Minico HS

4. #3 Luke Smellie Sr. Preston HS

5. #3 Isaac Brown Sr. Pocatello HS

Second Team:

1. #13 Rylan Chandler Sr. Minico HS

2. #1 Creighton Hansen Sr. Burley HS

3. #1 Kaden Hales Sr. Pocatello HS

4. #2 Scott Dunn Sr. Preston HS

5. #11 Bruin Fleischmann So. Century HS

Third Team:

1. #5 Kane Binkley Sr. Mountain Home HS

2. #1 Brandon Bethel So. Mountain Home HS

3. #15 Phillip Boetcher Sr. Minico HS

4. #21 Michael Lloyd So. Jerome HS

5. #2 Brevin Trenkle Fr. Minico HS

Honorable Mention

1.#15 Bam Kondracki Sr. Canyon Ridge HS

2.#34 Louie Cresto Sr. Canyon Ridge HS

3. #5 Haylen Walker Sr. Twin Falls HS

4. #10 Emmett Holt Jr. Century HS

5. #2 Nick Swensen Jr. Twin Falls HS

6. #10 Jadyn Downs Sr. Pocatello HS

Sportsmanship Award

Matthew Ney Pocatello High School

Dillon Farnsworth Jerome High School

Houston Jones Twin Falls High School

Steven Ramirez Burley High School

Cole Harris Preston High School

Kade Heitzman Wood River High School

Dillon Ball Minico High School

Noah Moseley Mountain Home High School

Adam Salhi Canyon Ridge High School

Nathan Manning Century High School

Girls Basketball:

Player of the Year: Lexi Bull Century HS

Coach of the Year: Chris Shuler Century HS

First Team

1. Amari Whiting Burley HS #1 Fr

2. Paige Beem Twin Falls HS #22 Jr

3. Abby Christensen Century HS #21 Sr

4. Cassee Pugmire Preston HS #23 Sr

5. Mercedes Bell Jerome HS #23 Sr

Second Team

1. Sadie Drake Mountain Home HS #20 So

2. Bailey Black Minico HS #12 Sr

3. Ashton Adamson Century HS #5 Jr

4. Hannah Schvaneveldt Jerome HS #24 Jr

5. Kelsie Pope Burley HS #5 Jr

Third Team:

1. Kassidy Gardea Century HS #1 Sr

2. Madilynn Keener Mountain Home HS #12 Fr

3. Kylie Larsen Preston HS #32 Jr

4. Mickayla Robertson Preston HS #3 So

5. Morgan Cargile Twin Falls HS #11 Sr

6. Brinley Iverson Twin Falls HS #32 Jr

Honorable Mention:

1. Payson Bennett Wood River HS #10 Sr

2. Carrie Baker Burley HS #11 Sr

3. Preslie Merrill Century HS #2 Jr

4. Sayler Peavey Wood River HS #23 Jr

5. Hailey Meek Preston HS #1 So

6. Makali Nance Jerome HS #14 Sr

7. Allyson Vorwaller Minico HS #32 So

8. McKayla Rodriguez Twin Falls HS #20 Jr

9. Madison Deadmond Jerome HS #11 Sr

10. Emily Harper Mountain Home HS #23 So

Sportsmanship Award

Burley HS – Kaia King Sr.

Canyon Ridge HS – Addie Hall Sr.

Century HS – Preslie Merrill Jr.

Jerome HS – Kristi Traughber Sr.

Minico HS – Kylee McManus Sr.

Mountain Home HS – Sadie Drake Soph.

Pocatello HS – Aaliyah Murdoch Sr.

Preston HS – Brexli Ware Sr.

Twin Falls HS – McKayla Rodriguez Sr.

Wood River HS – Payson Bennett Sr.