College of Idaho ends season with No. 1 ranking

The College of Idaho men's basketball program ends the year with a No. 1 ranking, after a season that ended abruptly.

The Yotes ended up with a 31-3 record, a regular season title that included a perfect record in conference play, a 25 game win streak and their third straight conference title.

They won their first game of the NAIA Division II tournament, before COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the event.

Last week we mentioned head coach Colby Blaine earning National Coach of the Year honors.

His players Talon Pinckney and Nate Bruneel were named to the All-American teams, with Pinckney repeating on the first-team list, and Bruneel featured on the honorable mention team.