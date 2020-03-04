College of Idaho wins third straight CCC Championship

The College of Idaho men's basketball team is the Cascade Collegiate Conference champion, after winning the tournament for a third year in a row.

The Yotes defeated Oregon Tech, 82-77 behind a team-high 23 points from Talon Pinckney.

We caught up with the Yotes earlier in the year when they hosted the Owls, pitting two top five teams together.

Mitchell Fink posted a game-high 26 points in the loss.

C of I led 44-36 at halftime and held off the Owls at the end.

Next up, the NAIA Division II national championships starting March 11 in South Dakota.

The yotes will likely get the number one seed.